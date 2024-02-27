Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 16.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROCL remained flat at $10.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

