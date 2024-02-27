Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 32,873 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,873 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund comprises approximately 1.0% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock remained flat at $10.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 24,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,218. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

