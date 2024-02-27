Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 46,195 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Robinson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,195 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 85,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,578. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

