Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RCKT. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,618 shares of company stock worth $941,797 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

