Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,092,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $195,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,739,000 after purchasing an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,818,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,815,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCI. Barclays cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE RCI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 118,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,366. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

