Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA opened at $11.25 on Friday. Adeia has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

Adeia Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,767,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth $32,577,000. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth $26,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth about $18,728,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Adeia by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,970,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,949 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

