Rosenblatt Securities Trims Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Target Price to $5.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Brightcove Stock Up 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

