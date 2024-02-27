Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $142.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.46. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

