Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,968. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.63 and a 12 month high of $234.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.