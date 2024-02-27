Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 4,593 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,898,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,368,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $282.85 billion, a PE ratio of 338.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

