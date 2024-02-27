Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.32. The stock had a trading volume of 306,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.99. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $171.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

