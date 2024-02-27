Roundview Capital LLC Buys New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 210,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,630,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE AMT traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.26. 1,071,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.20. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

