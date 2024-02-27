Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.75. The company had a trading volume of 133,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.09 and its 200 day moving average is $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.