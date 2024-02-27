Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.81. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $124.07.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

