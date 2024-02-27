Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,033,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,084,133. The stock has a market cap of $646.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

