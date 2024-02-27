Roundview Capital LLC Has $761,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,265,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.80. 24,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,384. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

