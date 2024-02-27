Roundview Capital LLC Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.86.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $523.47. The company had a trading volume of 111,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,103. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $524.69. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.78 and a 200-day moving average of $458.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

