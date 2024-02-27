Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.88. 54,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,098. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $561.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $498.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.77.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

