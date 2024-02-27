Roundview Capital LLC Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.83. The company had a trading volume of 72,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,148. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $169.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

