Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY remained flat at $60.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

