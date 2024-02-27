Roundview Capital LLC Sells 19,662 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,662 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 421,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,454. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

