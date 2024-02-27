Roundview Capital LLC Sells 3,284 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $768,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.64. 49,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.70. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

