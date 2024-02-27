Roundview Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.83. 1,208,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,626,626. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.