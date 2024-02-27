Roundview Capital LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,531 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $556.43.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE URI traded up $9.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $680.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $681.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

