Roundview Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,825. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $392.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.36 and its 200-day moving average is $357.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

