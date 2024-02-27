Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$29.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MFI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.21.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$22.62 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.52 and a 12 month high of C$31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.12%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

