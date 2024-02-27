Royal Bank of Canada Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $62.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.68.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of W stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.32.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,552,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,616. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after purchasing an additional 273,652 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.