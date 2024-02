Royal Bank of Canada Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $62.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.68.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of W stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.32.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,552,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,616. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after purchasing an additional 273,652 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

