Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,062,038 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 6.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.90% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $2,330,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,375,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,474,000 after purchasing an additional 205,658 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,271,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,611,000 after purchasing an additional 142,033 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.71. 307,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,509. The stock has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $102.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

