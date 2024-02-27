Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) will issue its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RY

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.