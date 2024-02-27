Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.86.

RUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

TSE:RUS opened at C$45.91 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$31.24 and a 1 year high of C$47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.