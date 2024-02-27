Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of RHP stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

