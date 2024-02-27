Safe Price Reaches $3.07 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $63.96 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00005409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00143372 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00038286 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019674 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.07363635 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

