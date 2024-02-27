Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SAFT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $88.72.
Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.
