Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SAFT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $88.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

