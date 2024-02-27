Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,665 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,526,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of O stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.47. 652,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

