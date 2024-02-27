Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,027,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 56,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 22,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,479. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. 2,265,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,064,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

