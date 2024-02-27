Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 68,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.35. 311,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,343. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $156.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

