Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 8,585 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFP. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock remained flat at $18.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,962. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

