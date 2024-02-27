Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

ACN traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.07. 111,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,973. The stock has a market cap of $236.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.67 and a 200 day moving average of $332.44. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $380.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

