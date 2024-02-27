Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.45. The stock had a trading volume of 80,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,960. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.07.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

