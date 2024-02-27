Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,578 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $199,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 21,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,364. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

