Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 544 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.21 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

