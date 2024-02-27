Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 48.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 554,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

