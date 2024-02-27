Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.45. 13,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.89 and a one year high of $106.16.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

