Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 241.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,095 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 216.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 18.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.