SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.50.

SAP opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.53.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

