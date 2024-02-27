Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 48,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0704 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

