Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $630,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IJK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.26. 50,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,928. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

