Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jabil by 93.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,791,000 after buying an additional 267,049 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth $63,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.38. The company had a trading volume of 322,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,346. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

