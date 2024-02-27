Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.27. 119,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.