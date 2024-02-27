Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 840 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 53.5% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 8,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,027,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,720 shares of company stock worth $2,600,479 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

VZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. 2,941,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,078,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.